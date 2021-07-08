34,453 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.