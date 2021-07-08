3,556 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $1,967,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,363,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $230.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

