360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 4,002.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at $16,910,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at $36,989,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% in the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 824.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 524,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

