$384.67 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report sales of $384.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.22 million to $394.56 million. Cable One posted sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.05 EPS.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,951.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,806.86. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

