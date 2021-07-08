$384.67 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report sales of $384.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.22 million to $394.56 million. Cable One posted sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.05 EPS.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,951.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,806.86. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

