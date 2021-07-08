454,510 Shares in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 454,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,035,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURCU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

