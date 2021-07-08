463 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

