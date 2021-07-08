50,000 Shares in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARRWU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,890,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,483,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $994,000.

Shares of ARRWU stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

