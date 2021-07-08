51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.51% of 51job worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in 51job by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in 51job by 20.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in 51job by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 50.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

JOBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

