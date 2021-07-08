553,927 Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 553,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $5,988,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $699,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000.

ANZUU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

