56,600 Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $10,672,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $7,476,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 599.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 370,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 317,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1,764.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $617.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.80.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.17%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

