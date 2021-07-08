5AM Venture Management LLC Takes Position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,692,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,444,000. Vor Biopharma makes up approximately 51.9% of 5AM Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vor Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VOR traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,905. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $749.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

