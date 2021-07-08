$60.85 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce sales of $60.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $61.20 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $243.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 163,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,343. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

