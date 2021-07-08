6,248 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $4,891,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 70.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 109,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,791 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,842.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,351.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

