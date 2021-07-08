$653.00 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post sales of $653.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $660.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $645.60 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $393.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $58.03. 1,706,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $61.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

