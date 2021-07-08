6,998 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $147.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35. The company has a market cap of $183.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

