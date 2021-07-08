$7.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce sales of $7.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $31.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,584. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

