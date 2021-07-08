787 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,222,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

