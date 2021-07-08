$81.49 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce $81.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.76 million and the lowest is $81.30 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $76.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $341.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.32 million to $345.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $395.00 million, with estimates ranging from $377.49 million to $406.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.