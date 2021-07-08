82,000 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $36.44. 65,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,829. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

