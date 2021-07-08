88mph Market Capitalization Achieves $11.90 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $32.08 or 0.00097548 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $120,421.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00056788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00933626 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,412 coins and its circulating supply is 370,817 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. "

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

