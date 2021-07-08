$922.94 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce $922.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850.31 million to $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $833.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 40.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 26.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after buying an additional 66,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 206,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

