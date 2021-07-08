$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will post $94.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.49 million. Frontline reported sales of $301.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $474.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

FRO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.36. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Frontline by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

