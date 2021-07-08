$99.29 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post $99.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. The Marcus posted sales of $7.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,152.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $455.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.17 million to $466.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $722.17 million, with estimates ranging from $722.10 million to $722.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Marcus by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Marcus by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Marcus by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Marcus by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Marcus stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 322,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $581.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.68. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

