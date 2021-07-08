Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 141,395 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 252,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,367. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.