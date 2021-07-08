Acerinox (ANIOY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acerinox (OTCMKTS: ANIOY):

7/7/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

7/6/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/30/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

6/29/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

6/22/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/7/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.08. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70. Acerinox, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acerinox, S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.217 dividend. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

