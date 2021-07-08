Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Acerinox stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

