AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Shares Gap Up to $9.99

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.28. AcuityAds shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 1,360 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

