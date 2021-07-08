Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,000,000.00 in Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ABOS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 120,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,987. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

