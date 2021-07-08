Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 24,829 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $13.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Get Adagene alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adagene in the first quarter worth $15,051,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in Adagene in the first quarter worth $8,230,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Adagene in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adagene in the first quarter worth $4,936,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.