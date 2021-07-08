AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AHCO. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.85.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

