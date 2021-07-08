Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 billion and the highest is $3.47 billion. Adient reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $41.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.15. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

