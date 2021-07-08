ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €15.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of ETR ADV opened at €12.56 ($14.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.24 million and a P/E ratio of 16.36. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12-month low of €5.75 ($6.76) and a 12-month high of €12.30 ($14.47).

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

