Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.51. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 247,509 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.49% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

