Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Novo Holdings A S

Novo Holdings A S reduced its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,246 shares during the quarter. Novo Holdings A S’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.34. 7,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,624. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

