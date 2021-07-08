AGF Investments Inc. Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,841,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 901,530 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,389,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after acquiring an additional 843,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

