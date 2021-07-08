Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.01

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.01 and last traded at $148.59, with a volume of 2650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,819 shares of company stock worth $7,582,502 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after purchasing an additional 255,941 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

