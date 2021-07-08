AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.20

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 1375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

