Airbloc Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $8,378.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00054549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.37 or 0.00858367 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

