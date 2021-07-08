Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €125.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €122.15 ($143.71).

AIR traded down €1.06 ($1.25) during trading on Thursday, hitting €109.82 ($129.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.36.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

