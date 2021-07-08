Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce $18.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.25 million and the highest is $18.50 million. Airgain reported sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $76.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $78.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $94.23 million, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $101.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its position in Airgain by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 56.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airgain stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.04 million, a P/E ratio of -92.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

