Akash Network (AKT) Hits Market Capitalization of $204.46 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00009423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $204.46 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00121571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00163960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,773.73 or 0.99914537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.00939573 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 144,293,777 coins and its circulating supply is 66,150,163 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.