Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALBO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

ALBO opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

