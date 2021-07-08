Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.5% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $40.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,656.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,340.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,734.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.