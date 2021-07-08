Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.5% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN traded down $40.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,656.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,340.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,734.20.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
