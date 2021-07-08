Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 2.6% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securiti boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $25.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,558.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,410.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,067.59 and a one year high of $1,597.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.