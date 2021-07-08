Alexander Aravanis Sells 539 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $473.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 94.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.32.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

