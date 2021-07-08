Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $14,662,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $15,812,454.04.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,304,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,527,820. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion and a PE ratio of 121.47.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

