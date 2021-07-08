Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.30.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

