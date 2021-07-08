Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$46.21. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$45.67, with a volume of 2,790 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowicz sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.45, for a total transaction of C$135,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$558,109.87. Also, Senior Officer Alex Miller bought 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.10 per share, with a total value of C$70,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$573,895.79.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

