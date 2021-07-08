Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $245.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.40.
ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
NASDAQ ALGT traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.36. 1,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,964. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $100.10 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.73.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
