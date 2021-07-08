Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $245.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.40.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.36. 1,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,964. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $100.10 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

