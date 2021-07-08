Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNT. Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

LNT stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

